27 new dengue cases take rally to 309 in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) The number of dengue haemorrhagic fever cases have climbed to 309 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after 27 new cases reported during the last 24 hours.

According to KP Health Department report, the number of active cases of dengue in the province is 309.

So far, 3,348 people had been affected by dengue in the province; out of them 484 were hospitalized.

The report said that so far 3,036 patients had recovered while currently 26 were under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

According to reports, 1184 were reported from Peshawar, 219 Abbottabad, 243 Mansehra, 191 Kohat, 206 Nowshera, 148 Charsadda, 65 Lakki Marwat, 201 Kohistan Lower, 86 Mardan 86, 66 Haripur, 97 Bannu, 90 Swat, 6& DI Khanand 27 from Bajaur 27.

It said that three people had succumbed to the disease so far this year.