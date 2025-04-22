Open Menu

27 Non-locals Killed, Several Injured In Pahalgam Attack In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2025 | 11:38 PM

27 non-locals killed, several injured in Pahalgam attack in IIOJK

At least 27 non-locals were feared dead and several others injured in an attack by unidentified assailants in the Pahalgam area of Islamabad district in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) At least 27 non-locals were feared dead and several others injured in an attack by unidentified assailants in the Pahalgam area of Islamabad district in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Tuesday.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the attack occurred in Baisaran, a scenic meadow accessible only by foot or on ponies.

Indian officials said that unidentified gunmen carried out the attack, killing several people and injuring at least 20 others.

Earlier in the day, Indian troops had launched a cordon and search operation in the area, and after the attack, additional forces were rushed to the spot.

Recent Stories

M-6 Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project to be inclu ..

M-6 Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project to be included in PSDP for FY 2025-26: NA ..

6 minutes ago
 Abul Hasan congratulates newly elected body of BUJ ..

Abul Hasan congratulates newly elected body of BUJ, QPC

6 minutes ago
 Punjab govt fully active in protecting farmers' ri ..

Punjab govt fully active in protecting farmers' rights: Punjab Information Minis ..

45 seconds ago
 Iffat Naveed’s short stories collection “Raddi ..

Iffat Naveed’s short stories collection “Raddi” launch at ACP

47 seconds ago
 Awareness walk to celebrate 50 years of SOS Pakist ..

Awareness walk to celebrate 50 years of SOS Pakistan to be held on April 25

48 seconds ago
 27 non-locals killed, several injured in Pahalgam ..

27 non-locals killed, several injured in Pahalgam attack in IIOJK

50 seconds ago
KP health department initiates registration of Blo ..

KP health department initiates registration of Blood Banks

51 seconds ago
 Rescue 1122 Attock conducts flood preparedness exe ..

Rescue 1122 Attock conducts flood preparedness exercise

37 seconds ago
 Finance Department economize Rs 370 mln during bud ..

Finance Department economize Rs 370 mln during budget preparation

38 seconds ago
 Pakistan committed to religious freedom, minority ..

Pakistan committed to religious freedom, minority rights; says minister at Holi ..

40 seconds ago
 The use of mobile phone banking apps on rise in Pa ..

The use of mobile phone banking apps on rise in Pakistan

41 seconds ago
 Rwandan embassy inaugurated in Islamabad; a milest ..

Rwandan embassy inaugurated in Islamabad; a milestone in strengthening bilateral ..

43 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan