(@ChaudhryMAli88)

At least 27 non-locals were feared dead and several others injured in an attack by unidentified assailants in the Pahalgam area of Islamabad district in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) At least 27 non-locals were feared dead and several others injured in an attack by unidentified assailants in the Pahalgam area of Islamabad district in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Tuesday.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the attack occurred in Baisaran, a scenic meadow accessible only by foot or on ponies.

Indian officials said that unidentified gunmen carried out the attack, killing several people and injuring at least 20 others.

Earlier in the day, Indian troops had launched a cordon and search operation in the area, and after the attack, additional forces were rushed to the spot.