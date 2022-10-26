27 October to be observed as Kashmir Black Day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :27 October will be observed as Kashmir Black Day to express solidarity with Kashmiri residing in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and various events will be held to mark the day.

This was decided in a meeting held at the Committee Room of the Deputy Commissioner Office under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Pervaiz Warraich.

Black Day is observed on October 27 to highlight the atrocities of Indian Occupied forces in Kashmir and to urge the world community to take necessary action. Walk, speech competitions and seminars will be held at Divisional and District levels to mark the day.

A walk will be taken out at 10 am from Deputy Commissioner's Office. At 11 am Seminar and Speech Competition will be held at Sadiq Edgerton College. A paintings exhibition will be held at Bahawalpur Arts Council at 11:30 am.