27 outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons seized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2025 | 08:14 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police teams from Shams Colony, Women and Sihala police stations arrested seven accused involved in various criminal activities on Tuesday.

A public relations officer told APP that police recovered 665 grams of Ice, 115 grams of heroin, and three pistols with ammunition from their possession. Cases have been registered against the accused, and further investigations are underway.

During a special campaign to apprehend proclaimed offenders and absconders, police teams also arrested 20 other criminals.

Following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police is continuing its effective crackdown against crime and criminal elements to maintain peace and security in the Federal capital.

The ICT Police remains committed to safeguarding the lives and property of citizens and will not allow any elements to disturb public order. Ensuring peace and protecting residents is the top priority of the Islamabad Police.

