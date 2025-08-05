27 Outlaws Arrested; Drugs, Weapons Seized
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2025 | 08:14 PM
Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police teams from Shams Colony, Women and Sihala police stations arrested seven accused involved in various criminal activities on Tuesday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police teams from Shams Colony, Women and Sihala police stations arrested seven accused involved in various criminal activities on Tuesday.
A public relations officer told APP that police recovered 665 grams of Ice, 115 grams of heroin, and three pistols with ammunition from their possession. Cases have been registered against the accused, and further investigations are underway.
During a special campaign to apprehend proclaimed offenders and absconders, police teams also arrested 20 other criminals.
Following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police is continuing its effective crackdown against crime and criminal elements to maintain peace and security in the Federal capital.
The ICT Police remains committed to safeguarding the lives and property of citizens and will not allow any elements to disturb public order. Ensuring peace and protecting residents is the top priority of the Islamabad Police.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
UNICEF Representative to Sudan: 'I witnessed world’s largest humanitarian cris ..
Arab Parliament President commends UAE's leading role in supporting Palestinian ..
Haroon discuss cooperation with Siana Group USA
27 outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons seized
Pakistan, China to deepen cooperation in electric vehicle sector
Surprise inspections by ADC Haripur and Food Safety Authority
FDA illuminates complex to celebrate Independence Day
Rescue 1122 honours brave personnel for exemplary service, DG presents salute in ..
India’s Aug 5 move illegal, inhumane: OPC VC
Senate committee for urgent measures to initiate Karachi Circular Railway
Anti-dengue drive underway in Gujrat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner Hazara reviews preparations for independence day and “Marka Haq” events1 minute ago
-
27 outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons seized1 minute ago
-
Surprise inspections by ADC Haripur and Food Safety Authority7 minutes ago
-
FDA illuminates complex to celebrate Independence Day7 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 honours brave personnel for exemplary service, DG presents salute in historic gesture7 minutes ago
-
India’s Aug 5 move illegal, inhumane: OPC VC7 minutes ago
-
Senate committee for urgent measures to initiate Karachi Circular Railway7 minutes ago
-
Anti-dengue drive underway in Gujrat12 minutes ago
-
IHC dismisses plea against auction of Bahria Town's properties12 minutes ago
-
The Punjab Food Authority(PFA) conducts crackdown in Chiniot12 minutes ago
-
Kashmir solidarity rally held in Quetta on Youm-e-Istehsal12 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Exploitation Day observed in Southern KP with walks, ceremonies15 minutes ago