27 Outlaws Held During Crackdown

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2024 | 07:34 PM

District police arrested outlaws including 15 drugs peddlers and 12 gamblers during crackdown against anti social elements in twin cities of Taxila and Wah here Thursday

According to police spokesman, police arrested as many as 15 drugs peddlers including a female working of inter city racket of drugs peddlers besides recovery of over 13 kilogram of narcotics from their possession.

The spokesman has further revealed that Taxila police raided at two different gambling dens in various parts of the city and arrested 12 people red handed while gambling.

He informed that 46 thousand bet money, 10 mobile phones, one motorcycle and gambling tools were seized from these dens.

Cases have been registered against the culprits in different police stations.

