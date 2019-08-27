27 Pakistani judges to visit S Arabia next month

A delegation of 27 judges from the federal capital and four provinces including Azad Jammun and Kashmir will visit Saudi Arabia on an educational trip in the mid of next month

Prof Dr Muhammad Munir will head the delegation during the visit, an IIUI press release said on Tuesday.

The training visit has been arranged by the Shariah academy of International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) with the support of Imam Muhammad Bin Al Saud Islamic University Al Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

According to IIUI President Prof Dr Ahmed Yousif Al Dairweesh, the sole aim of the tour was to provide guidance to the judges on the different chapters of Islamic Fiqah. During the tour, experts and members of delegation would participate in different kind of dialogues on different concerned topics, he added.

He said the objective of the tour was to learn from the expertise of each other and to resolve individual and collective differences being faced by the Muslim Ummah in the light of Quran and Sunnah.

He stated that the judicial system of Saudi Arabia was working more actively as compared to the Roman laws. The Pakistani society, he added, could learn a lot from the Saudi judicial system.

The Shariah Academy of IIUI had been working since long for the development of Islamic Fiqah in the judicial system of Pakistan, he added. It had imparted training to thousands of judges for decisions as per Islamic Fiqah which left very positive affects on the Pakistani judicial system, he added.

The Shariah Academy had arranged around 60 programme for the judges so far, he said, adding it was the second educational and training tour of Saudi Arabia.

Earlier under the same programme, a tour was arranged in December 2015, he said The Pakistani judges could benefit a lot from the Saudi judicial system, he added.