UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

27 Pakistani Judges To Visit S Arabia Next Month

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 08:12 PM

27 Pakistani judges to visit S Arabia next month

A delegation of 27 judges from the federal capital and four provinces including Azad Jammun and Kashmir will visit Saudi Arabia on an educational trip in the mid of next month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :A delegation of 27 judges from the Federal capital and four provinces including Azad Jammun and Kashmir will visit Saudi Arabia on an educational trip in the mid of next month.

Prof Dr Muhammad Munir will head the delegation during the visit, an IIUI press release said on Tuesday.

The training visit has been arranged by the Shariah academy of International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) with the support of Imam Muhammad Bin Al Saud Islamic University Al Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

According to IIUI President Prof Dr Ahmed Yousif Al Dairweesh, the sole aim of the tour was to provide guidance to the judges on the different chapters of Islamic Fiqah. During the tour, experts and members of delegation would participate in different kind of dialogues on different concerned topics, he added.

He said the objective of the tour was to learn from the expertise of each other and to resolve individual and collective differences being faced by the Muslim Ummah in the light of Quran and Sunnah.

He stated that the judicial system of Saudi Arabia was working more actively as compared to the Roman laws. The Pakistani society, he added, could learn a lot from the Saudi judicial system.

The Shariah Academy of IIUI had been working since long for the development of Islamic Fiqah in the judicial system of Pakistan, he added. It had imparted training to thousands of judges for decisions as per Islamic Fiqah which left very positive affects on the Pakistani judicial system, he added.

The Shariah Academy had arranged around 60 programme for the judges so far, he said, adding it was the second educational and training tour of Saudi Arabia.

Earlier under the same programme, a tour was arranged in December 2015, he said The Pakistani judges could benefit a lot from the Saudi judicial system, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Riyadh Visit Saudi Same Saudi Arabia Saud December 2015 International Islamic University Muslim From

Recent Stories

Youth commits suicide in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Trump Offers Brazil's Bolsonaro Full Support of US ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Says Russia, Turkey Consider Astana Format t ..

2 minutes ago

Indian Foreign Minister Notes Lasting Stability of ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Says Russia Ready to Organize Flights of Tur ..

7 minutes ago

Ziaullah Bangash distributes medal, cheques among ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.