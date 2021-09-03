27 passenger vehicles impounded over Covid-19 SoPs violations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Friday impounded 27 passenger vehicles and imposed fine of Rs 80,000 on various others over violations of coronavirus Standard operating Procedures (SoPs) during a crackdown launched here.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan, the Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin along with team checked 158 commercial vehicles at different locations of the city. The officer impounded 27 passenger vehicles over violations and imposed fine of Rs 80,000 on various others.

Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin said that implementation of corona SoP was being ensured to control virus spread. He said that no one would be allowed to travel of public transport without vaccination certificate. He said that the transport companies have been directed to follow the government instruction otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

On directives of the deputy commissioner, a comprehensive awareness campaign was being launched by the RTA, he said and added that awareness banners have been displayed at general bus stand, entry and exit points of the city.