UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

27 Passengers Die, 45 Injured In DG Khan Bus-trailer Collision

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 11:00 AM

27 passengers die, 45 injured in DG Khan bus-trailer collision

D G KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :At least 27 passengers were died and 45 other injured when a passenger bus collided with a trailer, at Jhok Yar Shah area, in Dera Ghazi Khan on Monday morning.

According to Rescue 1122, a bus was heading to Rajanpur from Sialkot, collided with a trailer, killing 27 persons on the spot and injuring 45 others.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies and injured to hospital.

According to rescue sources, death toll in the accident is likely to increase as several injured persons were in critical condition.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Died Dera Ghazi Khan Sialkot Rajanpur Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

UAE affirms solidarity with flood-ridden European ..

21 minutes ago

UAE Press: New drugs are beating Covid-19, not jus ..

36 minutes ago

India reports 38,164 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

36 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 19 July 2021

52 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Emirati-Jordanian Relief Team monitors distributio ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.