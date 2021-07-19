27 passengers die, 45 injured in DG Khan bus-trailer collision

D G KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :At least 27 passengers were died and 45 other injured when a passenger bus collided with a trailer, at Jhok Yar Shah area, in Dera Ghazi Khan on Monday morning.

According to Rescue 1122, a bus was heading to Rajanpur from Sialkot, collided with a trailer, killing 27 persons on the spot and injuring 45 others.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies and injured to hospital.

According to rescue sources, death toll in the accident is likely to increase as several injured persons were in critical condition.