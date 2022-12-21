27 people shifted to Panahgah

The district administration has shifted 27 shelter-less people from different parts of the city to shelter homes (Panahgah) through shuttle service during last 12 hours in Faisalabad city.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :The district administration has shifted 27 shelter-less people from different parts of the city to shelter homes (Panahgah) through shuttle service during last 12 hours in Faisalabad city.

Giving some details, a spokesman of local administration said here on Wednesday that 21 people were picked from Clock Tower Chowk and its adjacent bazaars, 3 from Susan Road, 2 from Koh-e-Noor Chowk and one person was picked from Canal Road and shifted them to shelter home of City Terminal.

The shelter-less people were not only provided residential facilities at Panahgah but they were also served with dinner so that they could spend their cold night with dignity and respect in shelter home instead of staying on footpaths, green belts or other open areas during harsh winter season, he added.