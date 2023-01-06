UrduPoint.com

27 People Shifted To Shelter Home In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2023 | 08:29 PM

The district administration shifted 27 homeless people from different parts of the city to shelter homes through shuttle service during the last 12 hours in Faisalabad city

A spokesman for the administration said here on Friday that 19 people were picked from Clock Tower Chowk and its adjacent bazaars, five from Jaranwala Road and three from Sargodha�Road, and were shifted to shelter home at the City Terminal.

The shelter-less people were not only provided residential facilities at shelter home but also served dinner, he added.

