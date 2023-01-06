27 people shifted to shelter home in Faisalabad

The district administration shifted 27 homeless people from different parts of the city to shelter homes through shuttle service during the last 12 hours in Faisalabad city

A spokesman for the administration said here on Friday that 19 people were picked from Clock Tower Chowk and its adjacent bazaars, five from Jaranwala Road and three from Sargodha�Road, and were shifted to shelter home at the City Terminal.

The shelter-less people were not only provided residential facilities at shelter home but also served dinner, he added.