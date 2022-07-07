27 people stranded in flash flood at Gomal rescued: Minister

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Around 27 people, who were stranded in flash flood in Gomal area, have been evacuated by Rescue 1122 officials and were shifted to safer places.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur praised the efforts of all the departments concerned for rescuing the stranded people soon after flash flood was reported in Gomal Area of District Tank.

The minister in a statement here on Thursday said the district administration, Rescue 1122 and other relevant departments participated in the rescue and relief operations.

He said all resources were mobilized in rescuing those people and shifting them to safer places. The people including infants, children, women and men were rescued safely after hectic efforts, he added.

Talking to media, Deputy Commissioner Tank Hameedullah Khattak said that all the people trapped including minor kids and women in flood had safely been lifted.

FC, District Administration, Tank Police, Rescue 1122 and local volunteers had conducted a joint operation to rescue all the people trapped due to flash flood. He said the administration immediately started rescue operation to rescue people after report of flash flood in Gomal area.

The flood affected Muhammad Saleem said he was going towards his village Raghza when he was trapped by flash flood. He thanked all the departments for timely action and rescue operation besides shifting the affectees to safer places.