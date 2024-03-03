27 persons killed, 37 injured due to rains in KP: PDMA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) At least 21 persons were killed and 37 were reported injured due rains for the last 48 hours, said said DG Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA)

33 houses were reported completely destroyed while 129 partially.

The Chief Minister has directed to provide relief and compensation cheques to the affected families.

He also directed for opening of closed road and provide facilities to people stuck in rains and landslidings.

The Chief Minister also directed PDMA, Rescue 1122, district administrations to be alert and facilitate people.

Six tourists have been rescued in Malamjabba, said DG PDMA Muhammad Qaiser Khan.

He said that directives have been issued to all DCs in this regard.

Apart from humans, reports about perishing of livestock has also been received from authorities of Rescue 1122 KP.