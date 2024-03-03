Open Menu

27 Persons Killed, 37 Injured Due To Rains In KP: PDMA

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2024 | 12:40 PM

27 persons killed, 37 injured due to rains in KP: PDMA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) At least 21 persons were killed and 37 were reported injured due rains for the last 48 hours, said said DG Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA)

33 houses were reported completely destroyed while 129 partially.

The Chief Minister has directed to provide relief and compensation cheques to the affected families.

He also directed for opening of closed road and provide facilities to people stuck in rains and landslidings.

The Chief Minister also directed PDMA, Rescue 1122, district administrations to be alert and facilitate people.

Six tourists have been rescued in Malamjabba, said DG PDMA Muhammad Qaiser Khan.

He said that directives have been issued to all DCs in this regard.

Apart from humans, reports about perishing of livestock has also been received from authorities of Rescue 1122 KP.

Related Topics

Injured Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Road Alert Rescue 1122 All From Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

13 hours ago
 Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath o ..

Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar

13 hours ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates ne ..

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body

13 hours ago
 KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases a ..

KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..

13 hours ago
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using ..

Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..

13 hours ago
 Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from ..

Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF

13 hours ago
 Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate cha ..

Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..

13 hours ago
 PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS offi ..

PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers

13 hours ago
 HC in UK hosts international students after visit ..

HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan

13 hours ago
 The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhw ..

The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur impos ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan