27 Persons Killed, 38 Injured Due To Rains In KP: PDMA
Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2024 | 01:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) At least 27 persons were killed and 38 were reported injured due rains for the last 48 hours, said said DG Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA)
33 houses were reported completely destroyed while 129 partially.
The Chief Minister has directed to provide relief and compensation cheques to the affected families.
He also directed for opening of closed road and provide facilities to people stuck in rains and landslidings.
The Chief Minister also directed PDMA, Rescue 1122, district administrations to be alert and facilitate people.
Six tourists have been rescued in Malamjabba, said DG PDMA Muhammad Qaiser Khan.
He said that directives have been issued to all DCs in this regard.
Apart from humans, reports about perishing of livestock has also been received from authorities of Rescue 1122 KP.
APP/ash/
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024
Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock
Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body
KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..
Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF
Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..
PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers
HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan
The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur impos ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Citizens for implementation of govt price list6 minutes ago
-
Zardari supporting Shehbaz during ongoing premiership election16 minutes ago
-
Relief activities continue in District Mardan16 minutes ago
-
World Wildlife Day being observed across world, including Pakistan, today16 minutes ago
-
AC Nowshera visits affected areas with Rescue 112216 minutes ago
-
Relief activities continue in Dir Lower, two house cave-in, no loss of life26 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker calls joint session of Parliament26 minutes ago
-
Cops directed to take strict action against kite flying ban violators46 minutes ago
-
Vote to elect new prime minister begins1 hour ago
-
35 power thieves nabbed in Sargodha1 hour ago
-
Mouthwatering Chappli Kababs attract Peshawarties in rainy weather in droves1 hour ago
-
27 persons killed, 37 injured due to rains in KP: PDMA1 hour ago