27 Persons Killed, 38 Injured Due To Rains In KP: PDMA
Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2024 | 03:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) At least 27 persons were killed and 38 were reportedly injured due to heavy rains across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 48 hours, the Director General of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Muhammad Qaiser Khan said on Sunday.
Around 33 houses were completely damaged and 129 partially, he said in a statement.
He said the KP chief minister had directed the authorities concerned to take immediate steps for providing relief to the affected people, besides compensation for the loss of life and property.
Six tourists, who were stuck up in Malamjabba, were also rescued by the authorities, the PDMA DG added.
He said the chief minister also issued directives for opening of closed roads and provide facilities to the people stuck up in different areas due to rains and landsliding.
He also directed PDMA, Rescue 1122 and district administrations to remain on alert to cope with any untoward situation.
Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 officials reported perishing of livestock in the rain hit areas.
