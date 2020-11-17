27 POs, 25 facilitators arrested from Kohat

At least 27 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 25 facilitators were arrested during the ongoing operation carried out under National Action Plan (NAP) in Kohat district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :At least 27 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 25 facilitators were arrested during the ongoing operation carried out under National Action Plan (NAP) in Kohat district.

According to police, during the intelligence based operation conducted against anti-state elements huge cache of arms and narcotics were also recovered.

During the month, four Afghans and 750 suspects were taken into custody for interrogation while 16 confirmed drug pushers were sent behind the bars.

Such 27 proclaimed offenders were wanted in murder and attempt to murder cases.

Seven Kalashnikovs, two repeaters, 4 rifles, 10 guns and 52 pistols besides 1200 cartridges were recovered from the arrested criminals.

In action against drug pushers, police said, 23 kg hashish, 230gm heroin were recovered from 16 accused who were sent to jail.

Police further informed that 33 people suspected of aerial firing were also booked for interrogation.