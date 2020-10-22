UrduPoint.com
27 Power Pilferers Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 05:12 PM

27 power pilferers arrested

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught 27 power pilferers during the current month

A Fesco spokesperson said on Thursday, teams conducted 14,079 raids at different places in the region and detected pilferage at 27 connections.

A Fesco spokesperson said on Thursday, teams conducted 14,079 raids at different places in the region and detected pilferage at 27 connections.

A fine of over Rs 2 million of 145,536 detection units was imposed on pilferers.

The applications had also been submitted to the police for registration of cases, he said.

More Stories From Pakistan

