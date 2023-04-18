UrduPoint.com

27 Prisoners Involved In Petty Cases Released Ahead Of Eidul Fitr

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2023 | 05:00 PM

27 prisoners involved in petty cases released ahead of Eidul Fitr

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :At least 27 prisoners involved in petty crimes were released from sub-jail Tank so that they could celebrate Eidul Fitr with their families.

The 27 prisoners were released after District and Sessions Judge Wali Muhammad Khan and Additional Session Judge Malik Muhammad Hasnain Khan issued orders for their release during a visit to the sub-jail Tank on Tuesday.

The Judges also inspected various chambers of the jail and expressed satisfaction with the security arrangements and food on the premises of the jail.

They issued directives to provide healthy food and other facilities to inmates.

Superintendent of the jail Sarfaraz Ahmad Khan Marwat was also present on this occasion and briefed them about the different steps taken for the welfare of prisoners.

Related Topics

Jail Visit Tank From

Recent Stories

Efforts afoot to explore new markets for manpower ..

Efforts afoot to explore new markets for manpower export: NA told

3 minutes ago
 PPP, MQM-P call for dialogue among political parti ..

PPP, MQM-P call for dialogue among political parties

6 minutes ago
 Infinix unveils major #EidLoot to Kickstart Eid ce ..

Infinix unveils major #EidLoot to Kickstart Eid celebrations in advance!

23 minutes ago

&#039;Epic Story Media&#039; partners with Bidaya’s &#039;Mansour’ franchise

31 minutes ago
 EHS, MBZUAI collaborate to advance efforts in scie ..

EHS, MBZUAI collaborate to advance efforts in scientific research and innovation ..

46 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Palau

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.