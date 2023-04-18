27 prisoners involved in petty cases released ahead of Eidul Fitr

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :At least 27 prisoners involved in petty crimes were released from sub-jail Tank so that they could celebrate Eidul Fitr with their families.

The 27 prisoners were released after District and Sessions Judge Wali Muhammad Khan and Additional Session Judge Malik Muhammad Hasnain Khan issued orders for their release during a visit to the sub-jail Tank on Tuesday.

The Judges also inspected various chambers of the jail and expressed satisfaction with the security arrangements and food on the premises of the jail.

They issued directives to provide healthy food and other facilities to inmates.

Superintendent of the jail Sarfaraz Ahmad Khan Marwat was also present on this occasion and briefed them about the different steps taken for the welfare of prisoners.