27 prisoners released from central jail

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :As many as 27 prisoners have been released from Central Jail Faisalabad on personal surety bonds.

Additional District & Sessions Judge Raja Shahid Zameer, along with Civil Judge Muhammad Qamar Abbas, visited the jail on Saturday and ordered for releasing prisoners arrested in petty crimes, a spokesman for Prisons Department said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the judges also visited jail hospital, kitchen, barracks and cells and reviewed security and other arrangements made for the prisoners.