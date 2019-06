The police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 27 proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :The police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 27 proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during past 24 hours.

The police recovered 4 pistols, a gun and a rifle from the accused. The police also seized 2.660 kg hashish and 133 liter liquor from drug traffickers during the same period.