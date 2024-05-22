27 profession beggars held in Quetta operation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) At least 27 professional beggars were arrested in in crackdown against professional bagging in various areas of Quetta city on Wednesday.

On the special directive of Deputy Commissioner Quetta Lieutenant (R) Saad bin Asad following public complaints, a team led by Magistrate Abdul Hameed conducted crackdown against professional beggars and apprehended 27 professional beggars, handed them over the Social Welfare Department for further investigation.

It should be noted that Deputy Commissioner Quetta assigned special tasks to the district administration teams to take strict action in view of public complaints about increasing number of professional beggars.

In this regard, the Deputy Commissioner said that many of the beggars were involved in serious crimes the district administration teams were eradicating the menace of begging from the city.

The DC said that operations against profession baggers would be carried out in all areas of Quetta including Jinnah Road, Qandahari Bazar, Meezan Chowk, Liaquat Bazar Abdul Sattar Road and its surrounding areas on a daily basis with the aim to eliminate professional beggers' business.