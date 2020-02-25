27 profiteers fined in Faisalabad

Special Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed Rs 46,500 fine on 27 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering during the past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Special price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed Rs 46,500 fine on 27 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering during the past 12 hours.

The magistrate, along with his team, checked prices of daily-use items in various parts including Sadhar, Shadab Colony, Mansoor Abad, Gulfishan Road, Madina Town, Chibban Road, etc. and found 27 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.