27 Profiteers Fined Rs 64,000

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2024 | 10:16 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi, a total of 27 businessmen were fined Rs 64,300 during the operations against the profiteers on the 22nd day of Ramazan.

According to the details, actions were taken across the district for not displaying the price lists at appropriate places and charging excessive prices of meat, vegetable, fruit and other essential items.

Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Abdul Wahid Channa collected fines amounting to 28,800 rupees from 13 traders in various areas of taluka Qasimabad.

Assistant Commissioner City Ahmed Murtaza conducted inspections of different markets and collected fines of 10,500 rupees from traders. Similarly, in the Liaquatabad area, Mukhtiarkar Ali Sher Badrani imposed fine of Rs 20,000 on four traders, while Assistant Commissioner Anees Abbasi imposed fine of Rs 5,000 on eight traders in taluka various areas of taluka rural.

