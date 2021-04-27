27 profiteers jailed in April

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The ongoing campaign against hoarders and profiteers in Khanewal district has penalized 970 with 27 of them sent to jail on charge of profiteering in April 2021 till date.

Officials said on Tuesday in a meeting chaired by deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi that FIRs were registered against 43 traders while another 900 shopkeepers paid overall fine worth Rs 2.

8 million from Apr 1 to 27.

The figures also included a profiteer arrested on Tuesday, two more named in FIRs and many others faced fine worth Rs 285,000 during last 24 hours.

Sherazi ordered price magistrates to expand their scope of operations and ensure implementation of coronavirus SOPs.