27 reports of Standing Committees presented in upper House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Around 27 reports of the Senate Standing Committees were presented in the Upper House of the Parliament on Wednesday.

Senator Faisal Javed, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting presented report of the committee on the subject matter of starred question asked by Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi regarding names, designations, grades, educational qualification and places of domicile of persons appointed in PTVC during last one year including their salaries, allowances and other fringe benefits.

He also presented report of the committee on a point of public importance raised by Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed regarding airing of Indian sports channels in Pakistan despite complete ban by Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on production and broadcasting of Indian contents.

Senator Lt General (Retired) Abdul Qayyum, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Defence Production presented special report of the committee regarding development of a mechanism to make Defence Production units financially self-sustaining.

Senator Taj Muhammad Afridi, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions presented report of the committee on a point of public importance raised by Senator Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar on February 4, 2020, regarding payment of compensation to the IDPs of South Waziristan.

Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Commerce presented report of the Committee on the subject matter starred question No. 13, asked by Senator Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar on 22th January, 2021, regarding details of coal imported annually during the last ten years indicating Names of countries, annual volume of quantity of coal and amount incurred thereon.

Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq on behalf of Senator Farooq H Naek, chairman Senate Standing Committee on Commerce presented report of the committee on the completion of its tenure (2018-2021).

She also presented report of the Committee on the Subject matter of starred question No.139 asked by Senator Mir Kabaeer Ahmed Muhammad Shahi regarding the number of persons presently working in the ministry of Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs and its attached departments.

Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq on behalf of Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs also presented report of the committee on the subject matter of starred question asked by Senator Talha Mahmood.

She also presented a report on a motion under Rule 218, moved by Senator Sirajul Haq.

Senator Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar on behalf of Chairman Standing Committee on Water Resources Senator Shamim Afridi presented three reports of the committee in the House.

Senator Khushbakht Shujat, Chairperson Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination presented report of the committee on the subject matter regarding the details of vacant posts of Medical and Para Medical staff in the government hospitals in Islamabad with hospital wise break up and the steps being taken by the government to fill the same.

Senator Seemi Ezdi presented two reports on behalf of the Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat Senator Muhammad Talha Mehmood regarding the number of operational mobile phone towers on National Highway Leading to Southern Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and decision of the government to abolish the posts lying vacant.

Senator Rukhsana Zubairi on behalf of the Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Federal education, Professional Training, National History and Literary Heritage presented four reports of the committee.

Senate Implementation Committee report was also presented in the House regarding original idea, purpose and implementation status of Aghaz-e-Haqooq-e-Balochistan package.

Senator Kesho Bhai on behalf of the Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony presented report of the committee on point of public importance. Senator Sussui Palijo on behalf of the Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Development Senator Hilal Ur Rehman presented report of the committee on the completion of its tenure (2018-2021).

Senator Fida Muhammad Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Power presented report of the committee on a point of public importance regarding provision of electricity to Makran Division through establishment of power projects in the area.

He also presented two other reports of the committee regarding number of electricity meters installed by PESCO and non installation of electricity meters, promotion of kunda culture and wrong billing.