27 Rickshaws Challened, 7 Illegal Rickshaws Held

Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2024 | 08:30 PM

27 rickshaws challened, 7 illegal rickshaws held

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Police challend 27 rickshaws on violation of traffic and took into custody 7 illegal rickshaws in suppervion of Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Quetta Division Ali Durrani and SP Traffic police Circle Shabana Habib.

On special directive of Commissioner Quetta Division and Chairman of RTA Hamza Shafqat, action was taken to maintain follow of traffic in the area by police in suppervion of both official.

The police team apprehended illegal rickshaws and fined 27 rickshaws on violation of traffic.

The secretary RTA Ali Durrani said that the crackdown operation was carried out against illegal rickshaws on instructions of Balochistan High Court (BHC) in Quetta city saying that no one would be allowed to ply illegal rickshaw in the area.

