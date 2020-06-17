27 Shopkeepers booked for violating SOPs

The district police on Wednesday arrested 27 shopkeepers in Mustafa bazaar for violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and cases were registered against them under NDMA Act

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :The district police on Wednesday arrested 27 shopkeepers in Mustafa bazaar for violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and cases were registered against them under NDMA Act.

Earlier, Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Ibrahim inspected different bazaars of Kohat on orders of DC Kohat Abdur Rehman to ensure implementation of anti COVID-19 standard operating procedures.

During inspection, action was taken against several shopkeepers found in violation of anti COVID-19 standard operation procedures and their shops were sealed.

He directed shopkeepers to strictly observe SOPs to curb spread of coronavirus.