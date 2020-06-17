UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

27 Shopkeepers Booked For Violating SOPs

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 06:10 PM

27 Shopkeepers booked for violating SOPs

The district police on Wednesday arrested 27 shopkeepers in Mustafa bazaar for violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and cases were registered against them under NDMA Act

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :The district police on Wednesday arrested 27 shopkeepers in Mustafa bazaar for violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and cases were registered against them under NDMA Act.

Earlier, Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Ibrahim inspected different bazaars of Kohat on orders of DC Kohat Abdur Rehman to ensure implementation of anti COVID-19 standard operating procedures.

During inspection, action was taken against several shopkeepers found in violation of anti COVID-19 standard operation procedures and their shops were sealed.

He directed shopkeepers to strictly observe SOPs to curb spread of coronavirus.

Related Topics

Police Kohat Abdur Rehman Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADDA, Intel to support digital transformation effo ..

11 minutes ago

ENOC Group records 12 million cashless transaction ..

41 minutes ago

Fifth Abu Dhabi CEO Roundtable convenes virtually ..

56 minutes ago

Flyover construction at Kahuta-Sihala road to redu ..

28 seconds ago

CP&WB takes notice of child girl's torture in Defe ..

29 seconds ago

DG SEPA warns polluting factories of strict action ..

31 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.