27 shopkeepers booked over profiteering in 3 weeks

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :During the last three weeks, special price control magistrates conducted 10,322 inspections and registered cases against 27 shopkeepers under the Price Control Act over profiteering, hoarding and adulteration.

More than two dozen vendors were sent behind bars and Rs 2.242 million fine was imposed on profiteers, hoarders and adulterators, said Assistant Commissioner Human Resources Sialkot Raheel Baig while addressing a meeting of the District Price Control (DPC) Committee.

Member Price Control Committee Badar-uz-Zaman Chouhan, General Secretary Anjuman-e-Tajiran Sheikh Javed Haider, Deputy Director Agriculture Dr.

Sajjad, Price Control Magistrate Dr. Ahmed Nasir, SNA Hafiz Zaheer, Secretary Market Committee and others were also present.

On Wednesday, 38 shopkeepers were fined Rs 121,000, while a case was registered against one shopkeeper. The meeting reviewed the situation of supply of subsidised flour and delivery of urea fertiliser in Sialkot district, he added.

