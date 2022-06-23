UrduPoint.com

27 Shopkeepers Booked Over Profiteering In 3 Weeks

Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2022 | 05:30 PM

27 shopkeepers booked over profiteering in 3 weeks

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :During the last three weeks, special price control magistrates conducted 10,322 inspections and registered cases against 27 shopkeepers under the Price Control Act over profiteering, hoarding and adulteration.

More than two dozen vendors were sent behind bars and Rs 2.242 million fine was imposed on profiteers, hoarders and adulterators, said Assistant Commissioner Human Resources Sialkot Raheel Baig while addressing a meeting of the District Price Control (DPC) Committee.

Member Price Control Committee Badar-uz-Zaman Chouhan, General Secretary Anjuman-e-Tajiran Sheikh Javed Haider, Deputy Director Agriculture Dr.

Sajjad, Price Control Magistrate Dr. Ahmed Nasir, SNA Hafiz Zaheer, Secretary Market Committee and others were also present.

On Wednesday, 38 shopkeepers were fined Rs 121,000, while a case was registered against one shopkeeper. The meeting reviewed the situation of supply of subsidised flour and delivery of urea fertiliser in Sialkot district, he added.

The meeting also reviewed the situation of supply of subsidised flour and delivery of urea fertilizer in Sialkot district.

Related Topics

Agriculture Fine Nasir Price Sialkot Market Million Flour

Recent Stories

PM says Pakistan will witness more tough time

PM says Pakistan will witness more tough time

16 minutes ago
 Three men arrested in London for robbing Amir Khan ..

Three men arrested in London for robbing Amir Khan at gunpoint

45 minutes ago
 Government plans to accelerate Covid vaccination a ..

Government plans to accelerate Covid vaccination as new cases continue to rise i ..

2 hours ago
 Four people drown at Karachi’s Sea View Beach

Four people drown at Karachi’s Sea View Beach

2 hours ago
 Covid-19 positivity ratio rises above 2% in Pakist ..

Covid-19 positivity ratio rises above 2% in Pakistan after 3 months

3 hours ago
 Hitting in Madrassahs a myth or reality?

Hitting in Madrassahs a myth or reality?

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.