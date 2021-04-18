UrduPoint.com
27 Shopkeepers Fined For Charging Higher Prices In Hyderabad

Sun 18th April 2021 | 06:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration on Sunday imposed fine of rupees 216000 against 27 shopkeepers for overcharging rates fixed by the government in different talukas of Hyderabad district.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkar of City, Latifabad, Qasimabad and Hyderabad Rural visited different markets for checking prices on fifth day of holy month of Ramzan.

The officers of district administration also visited 82 shops for checking prices and found 27 shop owners charging prices higher than the fixed by local administration.

According to official statement, in City taluka 04 shops out of 20 were fined 42000, in Latifabad 09 shops out of 22 were fined for 150000, in Qasimabad 10 shops out of 21 were fined 50,000 while four shops out of 19 were fined 2000 in taluka Hyderabad rural for charging higher rates against approved prices.

The officials of district administration also issued warming to 14 shopkeepers to refrain from charging higher prices of essential commodities failing which strict action would be taken against them.

