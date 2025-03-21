Open Menu

27 Shopkeepers Fined For Overcharging During Ramzan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2025 | 07:20 PM

27 shopkeepers fined for overcharging during Ramzan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The district administration of Hyderabad has continued its actions to curb illegal profiteering during the month of Ramzan. A total fine of Rs 22,000 was collected from 27 shopkeepers across the district on Friday.

According to details, Assistant Commissioner City Babar Saleh Rahpoto and Mukhtiarkar Jawad Patoli conducted surprise visits to various markets in the taluka city, imposing fines of Rs 5,000 on 8 shopkeepers for charging more than the prescribed prices. Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Saud Baloch, Mukhtiarkar Ali Sher Badrani and Assistant Mukhtiarkar Asadullah Junejo imposed fines of Rs 9,000 on 5 shopkeepers in taluka Latifabad.

Similarly, in Qasimabad, fines of Rs 5,000 were collected from 8 traders, while in taluka rural, fines of Rs 3,000 were imposed on 6 shopkeepers for similar violations.

Additionally, under the directives of the Deputy Commissioner, the monitoring of fruit and vegetable auctions at the Sabzi Mandi is being carried out on a daily basis to provide maximum relief to the public during the blessed month of Ramzan.

Recent Stories

Pakistan set to enter satellite internet era after ..

Pakistan set to enter satellite internet era after Starlink receives NOC

3 minutes ago
 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' completes 500 days ..

'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' completes 500 days of continuous humanitarian gi ..

8 minutes ago
 Ruler of Fujairah visits tomb of Sheikh Zayed

Ruler of Fujairah visits tomb of Sheikh Zayed

1 hour ago
 DCD Abu Dhabi launches 'Capacity Building' program ..

DCD Abu Dhabi launches 'Capacity Building' programme for licencing social care p ..

1 hour ago
 EU energy imports decline in 2024

EU energy imports decline in 2024

2 hours ago
 Al Jalila Foundation provides screening, diagnosti ..

Al Jalila Foundation provides screening, diagnostic services through mobile clin ..

2 hours ago
AIM Congress 2025 to highlight global mobility inn ..

AIM Congress 2025 to highlight global mobility innovations

2 hours ago
 EAD collaborates with TRENDS to enhance scientific ..

EAD collaborates with TRENDS to enhance scientific research for environment, soc ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets in third T2 ..

Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets in third T20I

3 hours ago
 Emirates Islamic issues US$750 million Senior Unse ..

Emirates Islamic issues US$750 million Senior Unsecured Sukuk

3 hours ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi honours women’s ac ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi honours women’s achievements through art, resear ..

3 hours ago
 Organising Committee of UAE President’s Cup Seri ..

Organising Committee of UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan