27 shopkeepers fined for overcharging during Ramzan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The district administration of Hyderabad has continued its actions to curb illegal profiteering during the month of Ramzan. A total fine of Rs 22,000 was collected from 27 shopkeepers across the district on Friday.

According to details, Assistant Commissioner City Babar Saleh Rahpoto and Mukhtiarkar Jawad Patoli conducted surprise visits to various markets in the taluka city, imposing fines of Rs 5,000 on 8 shopkeepers for charging more than the prescribed prices. Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Saud Baloch, Mukhtiarkar Ali Sher Badrani and Assistant Mukhtiarkar Asadullah Junejo imposed fines of Rs 9,000 on 5 shopkeepers in taluka Latifabad.

Similarly, in Qasimabad, fines of Rs 5,000 were collected from 8 traders, while in taluka rural, fines of Rs 3,000 were imposed on 6 shopkeepers for similar violations.

Additionally, under the directives of the Deputy Commissioner, the monitoring of fruit and vegetable auctions at the Sabzi Mandi is being carried out on a daily basis to provide maximum relief to the public during the blessed month of Ramzan.