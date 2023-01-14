UrduPoint.com

27 Shopkeepers Fined On Profiteering In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2023 | 07:34 PM

Price control magistrates have imposed a total fine of Rs.124,000 on 27 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in different parts of Faisalabad during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Price control magistrates have imposed a total fine of Rs.124,000 on 27 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in different parts of Faisalabad during past 24 hours.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Saturday that the magistrates after receiving 23 complaints against overcharging and overcharging on Qeemat App checked various shops in different markets and bazaars and found 27 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

Therefore, a total fine of Rs.124,000 was imposed on them in addition to issuing warning that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering.

Meanwhile, the magistrates also sealed three shops in addition to getting cases registered against 4 other shopkeepers on sheer violation of price control act while further action against them was under progress, he added.

