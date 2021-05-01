27 shopkeepers held on violation of lockdown

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :District administration on Saturday arrested 27 shopkeepers and citizens, on violating restrictions of lockdown.

Assistant Commissioner, Muhammad Umair Mehmood along with Superintendent of Police Gulgasht Muhammad Tanvir Raza raided at a snooker club and arrested 23 people.

Similarly, other teams of district administration sealed 53 business centres including two hotels. Assistant Commissioner Shujabad Muhammad Zubair also sealed 18 shops and arrested four shopkeepers.

At Dehli gate, eight shopkeepers were booked on charges of violation of lockdown.

Police have registered cases against shopkeepers.