27 shops demolished to pave way for 2 flyovers construction

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) The district administration has started an encroachment operation to pave the way for the construction of two important flyovers in the city.

According to the district administration, these flyovers would be built at the Tank Adda and old vegetable market which improve traffic flow and provide modern amenities to the citizens.

Following the directives of Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Fasih Ishaq Abbasi led an operation.

During the operation, 27 shops of the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) located at Tank Adda were demolished after issuing notices and summons to them.

The Assistant Commissioner expressed commitment to continuing the anti-encroachment actions without discrimination to ensure the timely and quality completion of developmental projects.