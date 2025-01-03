27 Shops Demolished To Pave Way For 2 Flyovers Construction
Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2025 | 03:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) The district administration has started an encroachment operation to pave the way for the construction of two important flyovers in the city.
According to the district administration, these flyovers would be built at the Tank Adda and old vegetable market which improve traffic flow and provide modern amenities to the citizens.
Following the directives of Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Fasih Ishaq Abbasi led an operation.
During the operation, 27 shops of the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) located at Tank Adda were demolished after issuing notices and summons to them.
The Assistant Commissioner expressed commitment to continuing the anti-encroachment actions without discrimination to ensure the timely and quality completion of developmental projects.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches 'Startup Pitch Competition'
Türkiye's annual inflation drops to 44.38% in December
AIM Global Manufacturing Awards opens nominations
Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise
FBMA International Show Jumping Cup begins in Abu Dhabi
South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in second Test match today
AD Ports Group closes 2024 with strong growth
Pakistan replace Naseem Shah with Mir Hamza in 2nd Test match against South Afri ..
Karachi ranks as most polluted city in world with AQI 270 points
UN experts call for end to Israeli violations of Gaza's health sector
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two brothers shot dead over old enmity2 minutes ago
-
27 shops demolished to pave way for 2 flyovers construction2 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 8 accused over renting rules violations2 minutes ago
-
PM vows to combat challenge of misinformation, fake news on social media2 minutes ago
-
Work progress of Rescue 1122 new building reviewed2 minutes ago
-
Terrorist commits suicide after sexual assault by companions2 minutes ago
-
NA Standing Committee calls for regularisation of railway land, leasing commercial properties12 minutes ago
-
CTP Rwp issues 434,161 challans in six months22 minutes ago
-
Six among a notorious human trafficker involved in Libya boat tragedy arrested32 minutes ago
-
NADRA revamps services with technology, awareness push: spokesperson32 minutes ago
-
Non duty paid cigarettes seized32 minutes ago
-
RPO Dera visits police station to review security32 minutes ago