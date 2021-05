FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :The tehsil administration Jarranwala sealed 27 shops including restaurants over corona SOPs [standard operating procedures] violations on Friday.

Assistant Commissioner Zain-ul-Abideen checked implementation of the SOPs in tehsil and registered cases against seven shopkeepers and arrested 60 others for not wearing face-masks.