27 shops, restaurants sealed in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed 27 shops,stores,restaurants and imposed Rs 25,000 fine over violation of coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Thursday.

According to spokesperson of the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Cantt Zoha Shakir sealed 11 shops, three restaurants in Cantt area and imposed Rs 15,000 fine for overcharging and Rs 10,000 for SOPs violation.

Meanwhile, AC City Faizan Ahmed sealed six shops and seven restaurants over SOPs violation.

The teams inspected public and private transport vehicles and issued warnings to transporters and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.