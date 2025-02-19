27 Shops Sealed, 10 Demolished In Anti-encroachment Operation
Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2025 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The district administration sealed 27 shops and confiscated 10 pushcarts during its ongoing anti-encroachment operation, here on Wednesday.
According to a spokesman for the district administration, assistant commissioners are continuing operations against encroachments. During the operations, eight truckloads of goods were seized, 27 shops were sealed, 65 pushcarts were transferred to make area encroachment free zone, and 10 pushcarts were confiscated.
Additionally, 10 shops involved in encroachments were demolished, and two permanent encroachments were removed. Operations are ongoing on Thokar Niaz Baig Road, Hadiara, Raiwind Road, Nishtar, Mall Road, and Istanbul Chowk. Operations are also continuing in Jallo Bazaar, Faisal Bazaar, Umar Khan Road, Badami Bagh, Allama Iqbal Road, Infantry Road, Walton Road, Dharampura Bazaar, Sue Asal Road, Jalal Pura Gol Chakkar, Helmet Market, Lal Pul and other areas across the city.
Recent Stories
PITB Launches Registration for New 'SheWins' Batch to Empower Women with Digital ..
PITB launches registration for new 'SheWins' batch to empower women with digital ..
LHC nullifies removal of NADRA chairman
Gold price increases by Rs3,800 per tola in Pakistan
Nawaz Sharif criticizes political group, calls for stability, development
Man who raped his own 12-year old niece sentenced to life imprisonment
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PAF’s aerial display captivates spectators before s ..
Tickets for 2025 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix go on sale
Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment highlights importance of cooperation ..
Brazil strengthens presence at IDEX 2025 with 11 defence firms
UAE supports establishment of centres for foster families, orphanages in Ukraine ..
COAS in UK to attend 7th Regional Stabilization Conference
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PITB launches registration for new 'SheWins' batch38 seconds ago
-
27 shops sealed, 10 demolished in anti-encroachment operation40 seconds ago
-
LDA seals another 100 properties42 seconds ago
-
DC orders enforcement of 'One-dish policy'44 seconds ago
-
IFA, Impact Research Int'l take bold steps to cut salt intake, promote healthier eating45 seconds ago
-
Power supply disruption in multiple areas due to technical fault at 132 KV grid station: IESCO58 seconds ago
-
1,565 drug-traffickers arrested in 2025 so far11 minutes ago
-
Cop on polio duty martyred in Bajaur11 minutes ago
-
Sukkur IBA university wraps up annual Sports Gala Week11 minutes ago
-
Running test recruitment Punjab Police Constable/Lady Constable year 2025 District Chiniot.11 minutes ago
-
ADCR inaugurates early cotton sowing in Lodhran district21 minutes ago
-
Rashid Minhas Shaheed paid tribute31 minutes ago