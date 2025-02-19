Open Menu

27 Shops Sealed, 10 Demolished In Anti-encroachment Operation

Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2025 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The district administration sealed 27 shops and confiscated 10 pushcarts during its ongoing anti-encroachment operation, here on Wednesday.

According to a spokesman for the district administration, assistant commissioners are continuing operations against encroachments. During the operations, eight truckloads of goods were seized, 27 shops were sealed, 65 pushcarts were transferred to make area encroachment free zone, and 10 pushcarts were confiscated.

Additionally, 10 shops involved in encroachments were demolished, and two permanent encroachments were removed. Operations are ongoing on Thokar Niaz Baig Road, Hadiara, Raiwind Road, Nishtar, Mall Road, and Istanbul Chowk. Operations are also continuing in Jallo Bazaar, Faisal Bazaar, Umar Khan Road, Badami Bagh, Allama Iqbal Road, Infantry Road, Walton Road, Dharampura Bazaar, Sue Asal Road, Jalal Pura Gol Chakkar, Helmet Market, Lal Pul and other areas across the city.

