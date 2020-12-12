27 stray dogs eliminated after complaints of dog bite

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :District administration eliminated 27 stray dogs after complaints of dog bites in tehsil Shujabad.

According to official sources, following instruction from Assistant Commissioner and Administrator Municipal Committee Muhammad Zubair, the officials of Municipal Corporation Shujabad launched comprehensive campaign to kill the stray dogs.

As many as, 27 dogs were eliminated during the three day campaign. The citizens were faced with problems due to stray dogs especially at Multani gate, Rasheed Shah Gate and some other areas. The citizens were more worried about safety of their minor kids.