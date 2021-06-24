27 students awarded merit scholarships

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information Kamran Khan Bangash distributed 27 cheques of merit scholarship among the students here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information Kamran Khan Bangash distributed 27 cheques of merit scholarship among the students here on Thursday.

As many as 27 students of Northwest school of Medicines were awarded merit scholarship during a ceremony held here.

The event was attended by Chairman Alliance Health Lvt Prof Dr Tariq Khan Hashim, CEO NWGH Dr Zia ur Rehman, Principal NWSM Prof Dr Noor ul Eman, faculty members and students.

It is pertinent to mention here that to support the students financially and encourage them the institute awarded merit scholarships to the position holders in the MBBS professional examination in different classes.

Chairman, Alliance Health Lvt Prof Dr Tariq Khan Hashim sanctions merit scholarship each year for the position holders.