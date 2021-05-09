27 suspects held during search operation

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Islamabad Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested around 27 suspects during a grand search operation in the jurisdiction of Mara Abadi, a sub-urban area in the federal capital.

According to a news release as many as 900 persons were searched by screening 400 houses.

60 motorbikes without documents and 27 suspects were shifted to police stations for interrogation.

Two drug peddlers with 1020 gram hashish and 1100 gram heroine were also arrested while one pistol was also recovered from an accused during this search operation.

The purpose of these search operations was to heighten the security of Federal capital and to curb the crime, it added.