27 suspects held,drug seized in search & strike operation

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Police in search and strike operation against criminal elements on Sunday arrested 27 suspects including three drug dealers .

On the instructions of District Pokice Officer ( DPO) Swabi, under the supervision of DSP Gul Khan,SHO Kalukhan Police Station Liaqat Shah,SHO Parmoli Police Station, Nazim Khan along with a heavy contingent of police carried out operation at the hideouts of criminal elements.

The search operation was carried out in Kalukhan,Tarakai,Managai,Rashakai,Sheikh Jana,Ismaila,Karmar Pahar and other sensitive areas.

During search operation, police seized 1960 grams of cannabis,910 grams of heroin, 320 grams of ice drug.

Police also seized,21 motorcycles and took action against vehicles using tinted windows.

The personnel of elite force, rapid response force RRF,counter terrorism department CTD,bomb disposal squad BDS and other security agencies also took part in the search and strike operation.