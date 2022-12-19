27 suspects, three facilitators arrested, arms recovered

:Police arrested 27 suspects besides four facilitators during search and strike operation against anti-social elements in various areas of Pindi road on Monday and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) ::Police arrested 27 suspects besides four facilitators during search and strike operation against anti-social elements in various areas of Pindi road on Monday and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

The operation was led by DSP Sadar Saifur Rahman and SHO Muhammad Riaz Shaheed police station Islamuddin.

27 suspects were arrested during the operation in Togh Payan and Togh Bala suburbs of Pindi Road and recovered three repeaters, one Kalashnikov, one Kalackov, eight pistols, hundreds of cartridges and more than three kg of hashish.

SHO Jarma Waqar Ahmed, SI Faizan and a heavy contingent of police and elite force participated in the search operation.