27 teams from all over Pakistan being taken part in APCMCGC tournament: Secretary Sports

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Secretary Sports Dura Baloch and DG Sports Yasir Bazai on Friday said that the All Pakistan Chief Minister cricket Gold Cup (APCMCGC) would be started in Quetta from September 01.

They said that at least 27 teams from all over Pakistan are being taken part in the tournament, the opening match of the tournament would be played between Quetta Region and Peshawar at Bugti Cricket Stadium on Monday at 7 pm.

They expressed these views while addressing a meeting held to review the preparations for the All Pakistan Chief Minister Balochistan Cricket Gold Cup tournament.

In the meeting, the sports department officers briefed the secretary and DG Sports about the preparations for the tournament.

Secretary Sports said that the second All Pakistan Chief Minister Balochistan Cricket Gold Cup would be started in Quetta from September 1 which would continue to September 14 in which 27 teams from all over Pakistan would participate including 16 regional teams, and matches to be played at different grounds in Quetta.

She said that the CM Cricket Gold Cup would have a grand start with a colorful ceremony and a musical show.

She said that the teams participating in the tournament are being provided with accommodation, transport and other facilities, different teams have been formed for the tournament arrangements to look after all matters.

She said that on the special instructions of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti and Sports Adviser Meena Majeed, the Balochistan Sports Department is organizing different tournaments to attract youth towards sports which would bring out new talent and the fans would get to see the best matches.