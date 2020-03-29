27 tested Coronavirus Positive

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :27 persons were tested positive for Coronavirus in Rawalpindi here on Sunday.

According to the data shared by the Directorate of Public Relations (DGPR) Punjab, total 27 confirmed corona cases were reported from Dhoke Kashmirian, Mgistrate Colony, Sadiqabad and Dhoke Paracha.

After the cases report, law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the affected area where now fumigation spray has begun.

On other hand, the Deputy Commissioner, Capt ® Anwar Ul Haq has directed stern implementation of the government issued SOPs for the prevention of the spread of virus in all tehsils of the district.

He urged people to restrict their movement to inside their houses in larger interest of the nation and extend full cooperation to district administration.