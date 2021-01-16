UrduPoint.com
27 Trailers Challaned Over Violation Of Axle Load

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :District administration imposed fine on 27 trailers for violation of axle load, here on Sunday.

Secretary Regional Transport Authority Rana Mohsin inspected trailers on different roads. He found 27 over loaded trailers. The vehicles were carrying more weight than axle load capacity. Such vehicles not only damage roads but also cause accidents. Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin imposed fine Rs 67000 on the owners of trailers.

