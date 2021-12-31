27 trucks carrying 300 tons of medicine, food handed over to Afghan authorities

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2021 | 07:16 PM

Another 27 trucks carrying 300 tons of medicines and food were handed over to Afghan authorities Friday, as Pakistan continues to support Afghan people amidst the deteriorating humanitarian situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Another 27 trucks carrying 300 tons of medicines and food were handed over to Afghan authorities Friday, as Pakistan continues to support Afghan people amidst the deteriorating humanitarian situation.

Under Pak Afghan Cooperation Forum, the relief items arranged by Al Khidmat Foundation were handed over to Afghan authorities at Zero Line at the Torkham border.

Chairman of Pak Afghan Cooperation Forum Habib Ullah Khattak, President Alkhidmat Foundation Khalid Waqas, directors of Alkhidmat Foundation Ijaz Ullah Khan and Asif Jamal Dir attended the event.

On the Afghanistan side, the consignment was received by Deputy Health and education Minister Engineer Muhammad Ismaeel Rohani, Director Refugees Molvi Sherzad and Incharge Coordination at Torkham Hafiz Mohammad.

Earlier, the Forum also arranged free eye camp at Kabul and Khost where the Pakistani doctors carried out surgeries as well as checked the patients without any charge.

The Pakistani doctors had performed 530 cataract surgeries and examined 8120 patients in Kabul and Khost.

Around 324 cataract surgeries were performed and 2670 patients were examined at free eye camp held at Public Health Office Khost.

Around 206 cataract surgeries were performed and 5450 patients were examined at free eye camp in Jinnah Hospital Kabul.

A patient, after his surgery, thanked the Forum for his treatment what he said would have been difficult as the health infrastructure of the war-torn country was in dilapidated condition.

He said if done privately, the surgery would have cost him a huge money while at the eye camp, it was done without costing even a single penny.

In his comment, a Pakistani doctor referring to the WHO data, said around 400,000 people in Afghanistan were blind and another 1.5 million people suffered visual disability.

