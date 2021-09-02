27 vehicles impounded over Corona SOPs violation

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :District administration launched a crackdown against public transport over violation of Corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) and LPG usage, and impounded 27 vehicles.

Secretary regional transport authority, Hina Rehman along with traffic police raided and checked public transport by establishing pickets at various places.

The teams challaned 53 vehicles and also imposed Rs 95,000 fine.

She asked the drivers to strictly follow the SOPs due to fourth wave of coronavirus.