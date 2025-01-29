Open Menu

27 Years Imprisonment Awarded To Female Drug Trafficker

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2025 | 08:48 PM

Additional Sessions Judge/Judge Special Court CNS (Control of Narcotics Substance) Muhammad Iqbal Haral has awarded 27 years imprisonment to a female drug trafficker involved in a narcotics case of ANF police station

According to the prosecution, Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) on a tip-off had conducted raid near Motorway (M-2) Salim Interchange on June 07, 2023 and nabbed a female drug pusher Fari (49) wife of Sabz Ali Khan resident, of Rawalpindi while pushing heavy quantity of narcotics.

The police recovered 4 kilograms (kg) heroin and 1.5 kg ICE from her possession and submitted the challan in the competent court of law after registering a case under various provisions of law.

Deciding the case, Additional Sessions Judge/Judge Special Court CNS Muhammad Iqbal Haral awarded 20 years imprisonment for recovery of 4 kg heroin and directed the convict to pay a fine of Rs.1 million otherwise she would have to undergo an additional imprisonment of one year in case of default.

Meanwhile, the learned judge also handed down the female accused with 7 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs.500,000 for recovery of 1.5 kg ICE. The convict would have to undergo an additional imprisonment of six months if she failed to pay fine.

