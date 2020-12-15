UrduPoint.com
270 Community Development Schemes Completed At Rs. 17547.7 Mln

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 01:09 PM

As many as 270 schemes were completed with an estimated cost of Rs.17547.758 million here in the district Kasur under Chief Minister Punjab Community Development Program

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :As many as 270 schemes were completed with an estimated cost of Rs.17547.758 million here in the district Kasur under Chief Minister Punjab Community Development Program.

Out of 471 schemes,85% development work of 270 development schemes of soling,drainage,roads,machinery etc was completed .This was stated by Deputy Director Development Kasur Mian Saad Shabbir while talking to APP on Tuesday.

He said that under community development program Phase-I (2018-2020),out of total 180,as many as 44 schemes for soling,drainage,pcc,roads,filtration plant,Raiwind road patch work with an estimated cost of Rs.

310.33 millions,whereas Kangan pur park was completed with amounting to Rs.5 million.

He said under phase-II (2020-2021),60%work was completed of total 31 schemes including 21 local government and 10 public health schemes with a cost of Rs. 300 million.

He highlighted that under local government Punjab municipal services program,85% construction work of 203 schemes was completed with a cost of Rs 649 million.

