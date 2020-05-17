UrduPoint.com
270 Corona Patients Fully Recovered In Hyderabad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 08:40 PM

270 corona patients fully recovered in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :As many as 270 COVID-19 patients out of 540 have been recovered in Hyderabad district since the outbreak of coronavirus on March, 09, 2020 while 250 patients are still under treatment at isolation centers and in home isolation and 20 had succumbed to the contagion.

While talking to APP, health officials said that total 3810 COVID-19 tests had so far been conducted in the district till May 16, 2020, of them 540 cases were detected as COVID-19 positive while 3270 tested negative.

Out of all positive cases 27% were of the members of Tableeghi Jamaat, 64 % of local transmission, 01 % having travel history and 08 % were of the medical as well as paramedical staff, they disclosed.

According to health officials, out of 1049-bed isolation and quarantine facilities, 1025 -beds are still vacant while 53 are occupied by active patients in isolation wards of ISRA hospital, LU hospital, Sindh Government Hospital Kohsar, CMH, AKU, JPMC and SIUT at Karachi while 320- beds quarantine facility at Labour flats, 71- beds at Rajputana hospital, 220-beds field isolation facility at Hyderabad Club and 80-beds at Sindh sports board hostel were available to face any emergency situation in the district.

Out of 250 active COVID-19 patients, 53 are admitted at government run centers while rest are in home isolation, officials said.

