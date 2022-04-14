270 fertilizer bags recovered from a mill

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :District administration launched crackdown against fertilizer hoarders and seized 270 fertilizer bags from a private mill at Tahli Wala chowk near Multan by pass on Thursday. According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner along with police and agriculture department teams raided and recovered 270 fertilizer bags from a private mill that was used to hide for black marketing.

Speaking on this occasion, AC said that the seized fertilizer would be sold to the farmers on controlled rates.

He said that strict monitoring of supply chain of fertilizer was being ensured as per directions of Deputy Commissioner .