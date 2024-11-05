Open Menu

270 Get First Installment Under Punjab's 'Apni Chat, Apna Ghar' Scheme

Umer Jamshaid Published November 05, 2024 | 07:14 PM

) Exactly 270 individuals filtered out in the wake of a draw were able to have their access to first installment of Punjab government’s interest-free home loan scheme to build their own homes, at a ceremony chaired by Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu, here Tuesday

The DC said that the first draw, held in a transparent manner, delivered a list of 270 persons and they have been provided with the first installment today with official letters, says an official release issued here. Chairman Chief Minister Monitoring Committee Multan MPA Salman Naeem, MPAs Muhammad Nazuk Karam, Malik Lal Muhammad Joiya, Muhammad Iqbal Siraj and Wasif Saeed Raan were present among other politicians - Rana Ijaz Noon, Sheikh Tariq Rasheed, Babar Hussain, Shahzad Maqbool Bhutta, Haji Javed Akhtar Ansari and civil society representatives.

DC Waseem Hamid Sindhu said that second phase of the scheme would begin soon. MPA Salman Naeem said that the initiative is enabling poor people have their own homes and added that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz would be requested to further expand the scope of the initiative to benefit another larger segment from the low-income communities.

He said, the scheme would accelerate the economic wheel and resultant money circulation would impact the national economy and overall living standard of people in a positive way.

