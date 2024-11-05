270 Get First Installment Under Punjab’s ‘Apni Chat, Apna Ghar’ Scheme
Umer Jamshaid Published November 05, 2024 | 07:14 PM
) Exactly 270 individuals filtered out in the wake of a draw were able to have their access to first installment of Punjab government’s interest-free home loan scheme to build their own homes, at a ceremony chaired by Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu, here Tuesday
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Exactly 270 individuals filtered out in the wake of a draw were able to have their access to first installment of Punjab government’s interest-free home loan scheme to build their own homes, at a ceremony chaired by Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu, here Tuesday.
The DC said that the first draw, held in a transparent manner, delivered a list of 270 persons and they have been provided with the first installment today with official letters, says an official release issued here. Chairman Chief Minister Monitoring Committee Multan MPA Salman Naeem, MPAs Muhammad Nazuk Karam, Malik Lal Muhammad Joiya, Muhammad Iqbal Siraj and Wasif Saeed Raan were present among other politicians - Rana Ijaz Noon, Sheikh Tariq Rasheed, Babar Hussain, Shahzad Maqbool Bhutta, Haji Javed Akhtar Ansari and civil society representatives.
DC Waseem Hamid Sindhu said that second phase of the scheme would begin soon. MPA Salman Naeem said that the initiative is enabling poor people have their own homes and added that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz would be requested to further expand the scope of the initiative to benefit another larger segment from the low-income communities.
He said, the scheme would accelerate the economic wheel and resultant money circulation would impact the national economy and overall living standard of people in a positive way.
Recent Stories
FCCI welcomes reduction in policy rate
Virtual centre reunites 12-year-old special child with family
DC reviews cleanliness, health facilities
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Information Minister Mazhar Saeed Shah calls on Sindh Sen ..
Norway speeds ahead of EU in race for fossil-free roads
80,000 farmers to get Livestock Cards: Provincial Minister for Livestock and Agr ..
Senator Siddiqui calls for global intervention to end bloodshed in Gaza
Huraira to lead Pakistan Shaheens against Sri Lanka ‘A’ at home
Justice Aminuddin Khan appointed as head of SC seven-member constitutional bench
Pakistan likely to add regular spinner in second ODI against Australia
Aurangzeb reviews progress on REMIT initiatives
Indian Actress Sana Sultan marries in Madinah; photos go viral
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Virtual centre reunites 12-year-old special child with family56 seconds ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness, health facilities57 seconds ago
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Information Minister Mazhar Saeed Shah calls on Sindh Senior Minister Sharjee ..59 seconds ago
-
Livestock card verification process begins25 minutes ago
-
DC reviews performances of various departments25 minutes ago
-
DC visits e-Khidmat Center25 minutes ago
-
10 girls from Daanish School Hasilpur to participate in International Kangaroo Science competition25 minutes ago
-
CM message on World Tsunami Awareness Day25 minutes ago
-
Steps being taken to promote, develop livestock sector: Minister25 minutes ago
-
80,000 farmers to get Livestock Cards: Provincial Minister for Livestock and Agriculture Syed Ashiq ..22 minutes ago
-
Govt. committed to development, prosperity of nation: Syedaal Khan34 minutes ago
-
Practical efforts needed to curb mental diseases: experts34 minutes ago